What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below 26900 and plunged straight towards the expected target at 26530.

Key elements

The pull-back resistance of the “Double Top” bearish breakout is now at 27220 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 04 June 2015 high to 10 Jun 2015 low and trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region.

The next support at 25990 is a 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 27 April 2015 high to 26 May 2015 high.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 27055

Pivot (key resistance): 27220

Support: 26530 & 25990

Next resistance: 27830

Conclusion

The on-going push up in price action from the 26530 level is likely to be capped by the 27055/27220 resistance zone before another potential down leg occurs to retest 26530 before targeting next support at 25990.

On the other hand, a clearance above 27220 may invalidated the expected bearish move for a further squeeze up towards the 04 June 2015 swing high at 27830.

