What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued the expected pull-back into the European and U.S. sessions.

Key elements

The current pull-back in price action is now coming close to the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 September 2015 low @5pm to 09 September 2015 high @3pm at the 21300/21000 zone.

The pull-back support of the former trendline resistance (in dotted pink) stands at 21000.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which suggests that the current pull-back has limited downside potential.

The intermediate significant resistance to watch will be at 22400 which is the neckline of the impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart configuration.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 21300

Pivot (key support): 21000

Resistance: 22400

Next support: 20070

Conclusion

As long as the 21300/21000 key support zone holds, the Index is likely to resume its upside movement to target the 22400 neckline resistance of the impending “Double Bottom” chart configuration.

On the other hand, a break below the 21000 pivotal support is likely to damage the expected bullish scenario to see a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 20070.

