What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 23600/23500 long-term key support at the close of the Hong Kong trading session but it managed to recover and registered a daily close of 23589 during the overnight session at 11.45pm (SGT)

Key elements

Price action tested but managed to hold above the long-term key support at 23600/23500 which is the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low (cyclical bear market bottom) (see weekly chart).

Price action has broken above the short-term 20-hourly Moving Average (in red) that has acted as a resistance for the Index since 03 July 2015 high @1pm previously.

The 20-hourly Moving Average (in red) is now acting as support at around 23900.

The hourly Stochastic has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index.

The significant short-term resistance is now at 24720/24850 follow by 25500 next which is the trendline resistance joining the highs since 24 June 2015 @9pm

The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent short-term up move from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to the current 09 July 2015 high @10am stands at 23450

Key levels

Intermediate support: 23900

Pivot (key support): 23450

Resistance: 24720/24850 & 25500

Next support: 22550

Conclusion

Technical elements are now advocating for a recovery. Expect a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 23900 with a maximum limit set at the 23450 daily pivotal support before a further potential push up to test the 24720/24850 resistance zone.

On the other hand, a break below 23450 is likely to invalidate the expected recovery scenario to see a further slide to target the next support at 22550.

