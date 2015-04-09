(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied towards our expected target at 26000 without any setback.

Key elements

Price action has broken above the upper boundary of the former intermediate term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 16 December 2014 now turns pull-back support at 26140 (see 4 hour chart).

The 26140 pull-back support also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 24 March 2015 low to its current 09 April 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The 4-hour Stochastic oscillator is overbought but without any bearish divergence (see 4 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for potential downside before reaching oversold region.

28100/28400 is a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 26620

Pivot (key support): 26140

Resistance: 28100/28400

Next support: 25700/25540

Conclusion

Risk of a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 26620 with a maximum limit set at the 26140 daily pivotal support before another round of potential rally occurs to target 28100/28400.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 26140 is likely to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 25700/25540 (pull-back support of the former shorter-term ascending channel – in dotted blue).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.