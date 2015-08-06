hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 06 aug turn neutral between 24900 24400 969462015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday TheHong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index)  has managed to push up as expected and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2015 10:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_06 Aug 2015_png(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

TheHong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index)  has managed to push up as expected and almost met the upside target at 24900 (printed a high of 24653 in the overnight session @9pm)

Please click on this link for a review on our previous daily outlook

Key elements

  • Current price action is now trading close to the trendline resistance joining the highs since 21 July 2015 @1pm and the short-term range top at 24900. Do bear in mind this 24900 is considered as a pivotal level as it is our medium term upside trigger (click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly outlook).
  • The Index is now being supported by a short-term ascending trendline joining the lows since 27 July 2015 @9pm at 24400.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch down from its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Resistance: 24900 & 25470

Support: 24400, 24000 & 23450

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are mixed at the moment. Thus, it will be prudent to turn neutral at this juncture and watch/wait for more “developments” to occur.

Only a break above the 24900 resistance is likely to open up scope for further potential upside movement to target the next short-term range top at 25470.  On the flipside, failure to hold above the 24440 trendline support may expose the next support at 24000.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.