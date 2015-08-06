(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

TheHong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to push up as expected and almost met the upside target at 24900 (printed a high of 24653 in the overnight session @9pm)

Please click on this link for a review on our previous daily outlook

Key elements

Current price action is now trading close to the trendline resistance joining the highs since 21 July 2015 @1pm and the short-term range top at 24900. Do bear in mind this 24900 is considered as a pivotal level as it is our medium term upside trigger (click on this link

The Index is now being supported by a short-term ascending trendline joining the lows since 27 July 2015 @9pm at 24400.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch down from its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Resistance: 24900 & 25470

Support: 24400, 24000 & 23450

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are mixed at the moment. Thus, it will be prudent to turn neutral at this juncture and watch/wait for more “developments” to occur.

Only a break above the 24900 resistance is likely to open up scope for further potential upside movement to target the next short-term range top at 25470. On the flipside, failure to hold above the 24440 trendline support may expose the next support at 24000.

