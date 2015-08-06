hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 06 aug turn neutral between 24900 24400 969462015
TheHong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to push up as expected and almost met the upside target at 24900 (printed a high of 24653 in the overnight session @9pm)
Resistance: 24900 & 25470
Support: 24400, 24000 & 23450
Short-term technical elements are mixed at the moment. Thus, it will be prudent to turn neutral at this juncture and watch/wait for more “developments” to occur.
Only a break above the 24900 resistance is likely to open up scope for further potential upside movement to target the next short-term range top at 25470. On the flipside, failure to hold above the 24440 trendline support may expose the next support at 24000.
