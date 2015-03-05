(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 24600 daily pivotal support and drifted down towards the alternate target at 24200.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is now “resting” on the 24200 weekly support (click on this link

The 24200/24100 support coincides closely with the lower boundary of a short-term descending range configuration (in purple) and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 05 February 2015 high to 27 February 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic has reached its “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24200/24100 (weekly support)

Resistance: 24550

Next support: 23600

Conclusion

The Index has plummeted towards the 24200/24100 weekly support and technical elements are advocating for a recovery towards the 24550 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 24200/24100 may see a further decline to test the 19 January 2015 swing low at 23600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.