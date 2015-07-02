(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong stock market was closed yesterday, 01 July 2015 due to a public holiday. Earlier, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied as expected on Tuesday, 30 June 2015 and met the 26450 target.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

In today’s morning session, the Index has gapped up above the former trendline resistance joining the highs since 24 June 2015 high @8pm now turns pull-back support (in green).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests the Index is likely to see further upside momentum in price action.

The next resistance will be at 266990 which confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 June 2015 low@1pm to 30 June 2015 low@11pm

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 25880

Resistance: 26990

Next support: 25540

Conclusion

The Index is now right at the pull-back support and as long as the 25880 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement to target the 26990 resistance next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 25880 is likely to invalidate the expected upside movement to see a slide to retest the 29 June 2015 swing low @1pm at 25540.

