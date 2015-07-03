(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the 25880 daily pivotal support.

Please click on this link for recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has started to consolidate within a short-term range with upper (in dotted red) and lower (in dotted green) boundaries at 26410 and 26080 respectively.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is dipping back to its extreme oversold level.

The next resistance will be at 266990 which confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 June 2015 low@1pm to 30 June 2015 low@11pm.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 26080

Pivot (key support): 25880

Resistance: 26410 & 26990

Next support: 25540

Conclusion

206080/25880 will be the key significant support to watch for today and the Index needs to break above 26410 (upper boundary of the short-term range) for the bulls to resurface for a potential rally to target the 26990 resistance.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 25880 pivotal support is likely to see a slide to retest the 29 June 2015 swing low @1pm at 25540.

