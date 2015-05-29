(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below 27970 and even the 27700 weekly pivotal support.

Yesterday’s price action has invalidated the prior bullish breakout scenario seen on 22 May 2015.

Key elements

Price action has traced out an impending bearish “Double Top” chart pattern with neckline support at 27200 (see daily chart).

The exit potential of the impending bearish “Double Top” breakout is at 25850 (see daily chart).

Current price action has managed to stage a bounce off the neckline (support) of the “Double Top” at 27200 (see 1 hour chart).

The former trendline support joining the lows from 13 May 2015 is now at pull-back resistance (in dotted purple) at 27770 which is also close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the recent down move from 26 May 2015 high to 28 May 2015 low.

Key levels

Support: 27200, 26900 & 25850

Resistance: 27770 & 28460

Conclusion

In the short-term, technical elements are mixed. A break below 27200 (neckline of the “Double Top”) is likely to unleash a decline towards 26900 before 25850.

On the other hand, a clearance above 27770 may see a short squeeze to retest 28460.

