The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways below the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance (Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
Resistance: 24630 & 25000/25150
Support: 24400 & 24200/24100
Mixed elements, turn neutral. Only a clear break below 24400 is likely to trigger a downside movement to test the 24200/24100 support.
However, a break above 24630 may see a push up to test the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance.
