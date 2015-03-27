(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways below the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance (Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Key elements

The 24630 resistance also coincides closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 05 February 2015 high to 11 March 2015 low.

The short-term trendline support (in green) joining the lows since 24 March 2015 low is at 24400.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited the oversold region and still has room for further upside potential before reaching the extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Resistance: 24630 & 25000/25150

Support: 24400 & 24200/24100

Conclusion

Mixed elements, turn neutral. Only a clear break below 24400 is likely to trigger a downside movement to test the 24200/24100 support.

However, a break above 24630 may see a push up to test the 25000/25150 long-term significant resistance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.