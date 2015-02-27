(Click to enlarge)

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed up and almost hit the lower boundary of our expected target at 25000/25150. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The short-term trendline support (in green) is now at 24780.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support and still has some “room” for upside potential before reaching the “extreme” overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24780

Resistance: 25000/25150 (weekly pivot)

Next support: 24650/24600 & 24200

Conclusion

We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 24780 for a potential push up towards the key resistance at 25000/25150.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 24780 may see a slide to retest the 24650/24600 support. Only a clear break below 24600 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards 24200.

