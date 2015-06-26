(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower towards the 27000 downside trigger level.

*Note: In today’s morning session, the Index has broken below the 27000 level and tumbled towards the 26600 short-term downside target as expected.

Key elements

The Index is now trading close to the 26600 minor support which is also the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2015 high to 25 June 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has traced out a three wave movement from 24 June 2015 high (labelled as i, ii & iii). As the 3 rd wave (iii) is now coming close to the typical 3 rd wave Fibonacci projection of 1.618 at 26600 (as per mentioned above). The next potential short-term wave scenario is a corrective short-term rebound to occur for the 4 th wave (iv) (see 1 hour chart).

wave (iii) is now coming close to the typical 3 wave Fibonacci projection of 1.618 at 26600 (as per mentioned above). The next potential short-term wave scenario is a corrective short-term rebound to occur for the 4 wave (iv) (see 1 hour chart). The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at the oversold region which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound in price action (see 1 hour chart).

The next support will be at 26400 which is the 16 June 2015 swing low

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 27000

Pivot (key resistance): 27140

Support: 26600 & 26400

Next resistance: 27330/27450 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index now faces the risk of a short-term corrective rebound above the 26600 support. Any potential rebound is likely to be capped below the 27000 intermediate resistance before another potential downleg occurs to target the next support at 26400 (Elliot Wave – potential 5th wave to complete the five wave structure of a).

However, failure to hold below the 27140 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the on-going bearish tone for a retest on the 27330/27450 significant weekly pivotal resistance.

