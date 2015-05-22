(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways and held above the 27400 daily pivotal support as expected.

Early this morning (22 May 2015), the Index has staged the expected bullish breakout from its former short-term trendline resistance and met our expected target at 27820.

Key elements

The Index has surpassed the former short-term trend line resistance (in dotted purple) joining the highs since 27 April 2015 now turns pull-back support at 27750.

The next resistance to watch will be 28060 which is also the upper boundary (in dotted blue) of the ascending channel in place since 07 May 2015 low. Keep in mind that this resistance is significant as a break above it is likely to add impetus for the Index to resume its medium term bullish trend (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook.

The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel (in dotted blue) is at 27170.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought region which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 27750

Pivot (key support): 27590

Resistance: 28060

Next support: 27170/27100

Conclusion

As long as the 27750 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a continuation of the push towards 28060 before a potential pull-back occurs.

However, failure to hold above 27750 may invalidate the bullish tone for a choppy decline to retest the next support at 27400 and even 27170/27100 next (lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel).

