What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage an upside movement and met the lower limit of our expected target zone at 24530/24630.

Key elements

The Index is now hovering right below the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

The gap support is at 24220/24160.

The hourly RSI oscillator has just exited from its overbought region and still has room for further potential downside before reaching its trendline support (in green).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 24630

Support: 24220/24160

Next resistance: 25000/25100

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance and the hourly RSI oscillator has turned “toppish”. We turned bearish below 24630 for a potential slide to test the 24220/24160 gap support.

On the other hand, a clearance above 24630 is likely to see a squeeze up to retest the 25000/25100 significant resistance.

