

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed up in the overnight session and tested the 26920 resistance.

Please click on link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action is still below the 26920/27030 trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 which also confluences with the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 12 June 2015 high to the current 16 June 2015 low.

The next resistance is at 27330 which is the weekly pivot and pull-back resistance of the former “Double Top” bearish breakout (please click on this

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 26920/27030

Support: 26400 & 26000

Next resistance: 27330 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Despite yesterday’s rally in the overnight session, the Index is still below the 26920/27030 resistance zone for a potential push down to retest the 16 June 2015 swing low at 26400.

However, a break above 26920/27030 is likely to invalidate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to test the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.