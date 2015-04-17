(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to trade sideways below the 27850 intermediate resistance.

Key elements

The lower limit (support) of the current short-term sideways range stands at 27430

The hourly RSI oscillator remains below its resistances.

The next support at 26900 also coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 13 March 2015 low to 13 April 2015 high.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 27850

Pivot (key resistance): 28000/28170

Support: 27430 & 26900

Next resistance: 28600

Conclusion

The Index needs to break below 27430 to trigger a potential slide to target the next support at 26900.

However, a break above the 28000/28170 daily pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectation for a squeeze up to test 28600 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.