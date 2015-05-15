(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher from the 27170/27100 as expected in the overnight session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region and still has room for further downside potential before reaching its “extreme” oversold level.

The Index is capped below by a short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 at 27840.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 27170/27100

Resistance: 27840 & 28060

Next support: 26900

Conclusion

Observation from the hourly Stochastic oscillator suggests that the Index is likely to see a pull-back first above the 27170/27100 daily pivotal support before a potential push up towards 27840.

However, failure to hold above 27170 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a further slide to test the 26900 weekly pivotal support.

