The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher from the 27170/27100 as expected in the overnight session.
Pivot (key support): 27170/27100
Resistance: 27840 & 28060
Next support: 26900
Observation from the hourly Stochastic oscillator suggests that the Index is likely to see a pull-back first above the 27170/27100 daily pivotal support before a potential push up towards 27840.
However, failure to hold above 27170 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a further slide to test the 26900 weekly pivotal support.
