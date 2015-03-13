(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to inch higher as expected and broke above the former short-term trendline resistance in place since the 02 March 2015 high during the overnight session.

Key elements

Current price action has formed a “higher low” at 23720 (boxed in yellow)

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

The intermediate resistance is at 23890.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 23720

Resistance: 23890 & 24200

Next support: 23600 & 23300

Conclusion

Short-term bullish tone remains intact. We have tightened the daily pivotal to 23720 and a break above 23890 is likely to reinforce the potential push up towards the next resistance at 24200 (also the close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 27 February 2015 high to 11 March 2015 low.

On the other hand, a break below 23720 is likely to see continuation of the bearish trend to retest 23600 before targeting the long-term support at 23300 (weekly target).

