What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to rebound from the24200 support and hit the 24600 target as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The significant resistance to watch will be at 25000/25150 which was tested thrice since 07 November 2010 (see weekly chart).

The 24860 level is a 1.618 Fibonacci projection from the 12 February 2015 low (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” before hitting an “extreme” overbought level and no bearish divergence signal is being flashed out at the moment (see daily chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24435

Resistance: 24860 & 25000/25150

Next support: 24200

Conclusion

Elements remain positive and we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 24435 for another potential push up towards 24860 with a maximum limit set at 25000/25150.

On the other hand, a break below 24860 is likely to see a slide to probe the 24200 swing low again.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.