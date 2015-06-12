(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed up but held below the 27220 daily pivotal resistance as expected.

Key elements

The Index is now right below the pull-back resistance of the “Double Top” bearish breakout at 27220 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 04 June 2015 high to 10 Jun 2015 low and trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015.

The Index has formed an impending hourly “Doji” candlestick pattern below the 27220 resistance.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 27220

Support: 26740, 26530 & 25990

Next resistance: 27830

Conclusion

As long as the 27220 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline towards 26740 (gap) before 26530.

However, a break above 27220 may invalidated the expected bearish move for a further squeeze up towards the 04 June 2015 swing high at 27830.

