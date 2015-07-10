hang seng index daily outlook for fri 10 july recovery remains intact above 2425023790 support 82343

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has performed better than expectation without staging […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2015 11:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (weekly)_10 July 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_10 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has performed better than expectation without staging a pull-back as it continued to march higher

*In today’s early morning session, 10 July 2015, the Index has continued to rally and hit our expected target at 24720/24850.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The 20-hourly Moving Average is coming to act as a support at around 23790 which is also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to the current 10 July 2015 high @9am.
  • The trendline resistance joining the highs since 24 June 2015 @8pm is now at 25450.
  • The next significant short-term resistance will be at 26400 which is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 27 April 2015 high to 08 July 2015 low.
  • The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator is turning up and still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.
  • Price action has formed an impending bullish weekly “Hammer” candlestick pattern right at its 23600/23500 key long-term support.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 24250

Pivot (key support): 23790

Resistance: 25450 & 26400

Next support: 22710/22550

Conclusion

Technical elements are still positive, thus we maintain our short-term bullish bias as long as the 24250/23790 support zone holds. Right now, a break above the 25450 short-term trendline resistance is likely to add an impetus for a further potential rally to target 26400 next.

However, failure to hold above the 23790 daily pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected further recovery scenario to see another round of slide to target the next support at 22710/22550.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.