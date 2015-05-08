(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled and hit our expected downside weekly target zone of 27300/26900.

Please click on this link to recap our weekly outlook for this week.

Key elements

Current price action is now at the pull-back support of the former intermediate term ascending channel breakout (from 26 June 2013 low, in dark blue) at 26900 (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator is also at its pull-back supports (see weekly chart).

The 26900 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (typical corrective wave 4 target) of the up move from 11 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high at 26670 (see 1 hour chart).

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 is now at 28060 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 26900

Resistance: 28060 & 28600

Next support: 26670 & 25400

Conclusion

Downside target has been made at 27300/26900. Based on current technical elements, the Index is likely to shape a potential recovery above the 26900 pivotal support in first step before targeting the 27 April 2015 swing high at 28600.

On the other hand, a break below 26900 may expose the next support at 26670. Only a clear break below 26670 may trigger a further decline towards 25400 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 11 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.