hang seng index daily outlook for fri 06 mar 24250 needs to be taken out to reinforce the potential
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested and managed to close above the 24100 daily pivotal support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 24100/24050
Resistance: 24250 & 24550
Next support: 23600
The Index needs to break above 24250 in order to trigger a potential recovery towards the next resistance at 24550.
However, failure to hold above 24100/24050 (excess) is likely to see the continuation of the bearish trend towards the next support at 23600 (19 January 2015 swing low).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.