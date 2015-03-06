(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested and managed to close above the 24100 daily pivotal support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is still holding above the 24100 support (lower boundary of a short-term descending range configuration) and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 05 February 2015 high to 27 February 2015 high (see 4 & 1 hour charts)

The Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see 4 chart).

The RSI oscillator is still being capped by its trendline resistance (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24100/24050

Resistance: 24250 & 24550

Next support: 23600

Conclusion

The Index needs to break above 24250 in order to trigger a potential recovery towards the next resistance at 24550.

However, failure to hold above 24100/24050 (excess) is likely to see the continuation of the bearish trend towards the next support at 23600 (19 January 2015 swing low).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.