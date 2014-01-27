Hong Kong 40 Index – proxy for Hang Seng Index (HSI) (Weekly Outlook)

Pivot (key resistance): 22600

Support: 21200/21000

Next resistance: 23500

Last week, the Hong Kong 40 Index has broken below the former support at 22600 as per stated in our last analysis and invalidated the expected bullish scenario. The Index has triggered a bearish chart reversal pattern called “Head & Shoulders” through the break of its former neckline support with downside potential target pegged at 21000 which also coincides closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 25 Jun 2013 low at 21200 (see daily chart).

On the shorter time frame (see 4 hour chart), the Index has broken below the lower boundary of its descending channel which suggests an acceleration of downside momentum. As long as the pivot (key resistance) at 22600 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline towards the critical support zone at 21200/21000 after a potential short-term bounce towards the pull-back resistance at 22150.

However, a break above the 22600 is likely to damage the bearish tone to see a recovery towards the next resistance at 23500.

