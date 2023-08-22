Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:50 AM
12 views
downtrend chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is arguably the ugliest index chart in the world right now. As the doorway for offshore investors looking to trade mainland Chinese markets, it’s understandably been hammered more than most by the deterioration in sentiment towards China’s economic outlook recently. There’s been no stimulus bazooka deployed yet, raising questions as to whether the government is willing go down the same path at as the post GFC-playbook given the significant structural problems it created. The longer investors have to wait, as the economic data continues to soften, the more downside momentum it is generating for Chinese markets.

Hang Seng bares the brunt of bearish China sentiment

The Hang Seng looks horrible on the weekly chart. Stuck in a downtrend since the start of 2021, the optimism that accompanied China’s reopening to the world has now all but been erased, seeing the index fall to the lowest level since November 2022. Add in challenges posed by higher interest rates globally and persist geopolitical risks and it’s seen the index break out of the range it’s been sitting in for most of this year. Even though it’s fallen a long way, leaving valuations cheap relative to historic averages, momentum is clearly to the downside. Having broken support just above 18000, traders will be eyeing off a potential move back below 15000, the lows struck last year.

Hang Seng weekly chart. Source: Trading View

For those looking for a retest of the 2022 lows, a stop above 18100 may help limit potential losses posed by extreme pessimism and potential policymaker support, both of which could spark a meaningful market reversal.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD ASX RBA Australia

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD finds itself at a technical juncture ahead of Jackson Hole
Today 04:07 AM
ASX 200: higher bond yields generating valuation headwinds
Today 12:54 AM
USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USDBRL should reflect Jackson Hole, pessimism about China, economic agenda in Congress and IPCA-15
Yesterday 05:53 PM
Nasdaq leads uncertain markets as higher bond yields undermines valuations
Yesterday 05:23 PM
Gold Price Analysis: Gold to See 6th Down Day as Real Yields Hit 14-Year Highs?
Yesterday 04:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Federal reserve building
AUD/USD finds itself at a technical juncture ahead of Jackson Hole
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:07 AM
    downtrend chart
    Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:50 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 battered and bruised: Asian Open – 21st August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 20, 2023 10:27 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 17, 2023 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.