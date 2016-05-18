(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has gapped down by 0.6% in today’s opening session in line with a weaker performance seen in the major U.S. benchmark stock indices. Current intraday low for today, 18 May 2016 is at 19800 which is just above the predefined short-term intermediate support at 19725 as per highlighted in our prior daily short-term daily strategy/outlook (click here for a recap).

Key elements

The 19725 support is just below a short-term ascending trendline from last Friday, 13 May 2016 low and also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 13May 2016 low to 17 May 2016 high of 20126.

The near term significant resistance to watch will be at 20360 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 09/11 May 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 21 April 2016 high to last Friday, 13 May 2016 low of 19579 follow by 20500/600 next.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19725

Resistances: 20360 & 20500/600

Next supports: 19500 & 19050

Conclusion

We maintain the minor rebound scenario. For today, we tighten the daily short-term pivotal support to 19725 for a potential push up to target the 20360 resistance with a maximum limit set at 20500/600. Do note that this potential rebound is not a recovery but just a likely “snap-back” within a medium-term bearish trend.

However, failure to hold above the 19725 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the minor rebound scenario for a further slide to test the next support at 19500. Only a break below 19500 may open up scope for a direct drop towards the next support at 19050 in the first step.

