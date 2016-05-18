hang seng daily outlook wed 18 may 2016 potential minor rebound in progress above 19725 support 1811

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has gapped down by 0.6% in […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2016 11:45 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (1 hour)_18 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has gapped down by 0.6% in today’s opening session in line with a weaker performance seen in the major U.S. benchmark stock indices. Current intraday low for today, 18 May 2016 is at 19800 which is just above the predefined short-term intermediate support at 19725 as per highlighted in our prior daily short-term daily strategy/outlook (click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • The 19725 support is just below a short-term ascending trendline from last Friday, 13 May 2016 low and also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 13May 2016 low to 17 May 2016 high of 20126.
  • The near term significant resistance to watch will be at 20360 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 09/11 May 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 21 April 2016 high to last Friday, 13 May 2016 low of 19579 follow by 20500/600 next.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19725

Resistances: 20360 & 20500/600

Next supports: 19500 & 19050

Conclusion

We maintain the minor rebound scenario. For today, we tighten the daily short-term pivotal support to 19725 for a potential push up to target the 20360 resistance with a maximum limit set at 20500/600. Do note that this potential rebound is not a recovery but just a likely “snap-back” within a medium-term bearish trend.

However, failure to hold above the 19725 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the minor rebound scenario for a further slide to test the next support at 19500. Only a break below 19500 may open up scope for a direct drop towards the next support at 19050 in the first step.

