hang seng daily outlook wed 13 apr 2016 right below key 21000 medium term resistance for potential b

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has rallied as expected and gapped […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2016 12:40 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_13 Apr 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_13 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has rallied as expected and gapped up this morning, 13 April 2016 to hit our short-term upside target at 20730/830

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index is now back on the trendline resistance (highlighted in pink) ) that has linked up the lower highs since the 23 October 2015 high of 23530  and the medium-term resistance of 21000. (click here for more details in our latest weekly strategy/outlook).
  • On the shorter-term, the 21000 resistance also confluences with the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place from last Friday low, 08 April 2016.
  • The hourly and daily Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective extreme overbought levels. These observations suggest that the current upside momentum is overstretched and the price action may see a bearish reaction at this juncture.
  • The significant short-term support rests at 20650/590 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel and the former minor swing high area of 11 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21000 (weekly pivot)

Support: 20650/590

Next resistance: 21840

Conclusion

As long as the 21000 medium-term resistance pivotal is not surpassed, the Index may see a bearish reaction towards the 20650/590 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above (daily close) 21000 is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 21840 .

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

