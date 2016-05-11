hang seng daily outlook wed 11 may 2016 potential drop in progress below 20360500 resistance 1810722

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed staged the expected push […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2016 11:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_11 May 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_11 May 2016
(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed staged the expected push up towards above last Friday, 06 May 2016 low of 19993. In today morning session, 11 May 2016, it printed a high of 20362 just below the predefined short-term pivotal resistance of 20500/600 before it sold off to print a current intraday low of 19987.

The Index has tumbled as expected after the minor push up despite the overnight gains seen in the major U.S. benchmark stock indices. It is now coming close to our short-term downside target at 19850. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The earlier minor push up seen in the price action of the Index from last Friday low of 19993 has tested but failed to break above the former failed trendline resistance bullish breakout (in dotted pink) that the Index has reintegrated back below it. It is now acting as a resistance at 20360 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has ample room to manoeuvre before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum remains intact to reinforce a further potential decline in price action.
  • The next support after 19850 (the 9/11 March 2016 swing low areas) rests at the 19680/500 zone (our current medium-term downside target) which is defined by the former swing high areas of 29 January/22 & 26 February 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016.
  • The key short-term resistance now stands at 20360/500 which is also the minor swing high areas of 05/09/10 May 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20210

Pivot (key resistance): 20360/500

Support: 19850 & 19680/500

Next resistance: 21060 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The medium-term bearish trend in place since 21 April 2016 high remains intact.  As long as the tightened 20360/500 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg to target 19850 before 19680/500.

However, a clearance above the 20360/500 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a “relief” push up to test the 21060 weekly pivotal resistance (neckline resistance of the recent minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.