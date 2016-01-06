(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the short-term pivotal support at 21020 and invalidated the preferred corrective rebound scenario. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index has continued to drift lower towards the lower end of the ‘Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since 23 October 2015 high with its lower boundary (support) at 20700/20500 (see 4 hour chart).

On the shorter-term, the Index has evolved in a bearish descending channel with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 21350 and 20700 respective (see 1 hour chart).

The 20700 support also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below its trendline resistance and the 50& neutrality level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21040

Support: 20700

Next resistance: 21350

Conclusion

As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal resistance at 21040 is not surpassed, the Index may see a further push down to target the 20700 support (first medium-term downside target, details here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

On the other hand, a clearance above the 21040 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the descending channel resistance at 21350.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.