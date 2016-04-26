(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has broken the lower boundary of it minor range support at 21240, thus the “last push up” scenario within the “Ascending Wedge” has been invalidated.

Key elements

Since opening with a gap up in this morning session, the Index has printed a high of 21412 in the first hour of trading before it gave up all its gain and broke below the “Ascending Wedge” support at 21240 within the next hour @10am. A quick reversal within a short span of time indicates a further potential bearish pressure since there is a lack of follow through from the bid side.

The pull-back resistance of the minor “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout stands at around 21410 which is also the current session high.

The intermediate short-term support rests at 21820 which is defined by the former minor swing high areas of 21/31 March 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to last week high of 21648.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator remains oriented to the downside as it still has some room left to manoeuvre before reaching its extreme oversold level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 21250

Pivot (key resistance): 21410

Supports: 21820 & 20600

Next resistance: 21800/970

Conclusion

The tide has turned and it is in favour of the bears. Any potential short-term rebound is likely to be capped by the short-term intermediate resistance at 21250 (former minor range support formed in yesterday session) with a maximum limit set at the 21410 short-term daily pivotal resistance for another potential decline to target at least the 21820 support in the first step.

However, a break above the 21410 short-term pivotal resistance should see another round of choppy price action with a potential push up towards the next resistance at 21800/970.

