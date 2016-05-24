(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has continued to trade sideways after hitting a 4-week low of 19557 on 19 May 2016.

Key elements

Despite evolving in a sideways configuration above the 19 May 2016 low of 19557, the Index has started to trace out a series of “lower highs” as highlighted by the minor descending trendline from 17 May 2016 high @3pm now acting as a resistance at 19900.

The significant short-term resistance stands at 20105 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 12/17 May 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 21 April 2016 high to 19 May 2016 low of 19557.

The near-term supports are at 19500 and 19050 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 29 February 2016 and the 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 21 April 2016 high of 21648 to 06 May 2016 low of 19993 projected from 11 May 2016 high @9am.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate term resistance: 19900

Pivot (key resistance): 20105

Supports: 19500 & 19050

Next resistance: 20600 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bearish and as long as the 20105 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a further decline to target 19500 before 19050 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 20105 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further corrective push up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance at 20600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.