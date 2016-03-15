hang seng daily outlook tues 15 mar 2016 20520 risk zone reached further potential decline ahead 180

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected “last push […]


March 15, 2016 11:53 AM
Hang Seng (4 hour)_15 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_15 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected “last push up” towards the 20380/520 risk zone (printed a high of 20504 on 14 March 2016).

Please click here for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Price action has tested and staged a retreat from the 20380/520 risk zone. This significant area of 20380/520 is defined by the former swing lows area of 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015, upper boundary of the bearish descending channel in place since 26 May 2015 high and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has now flashed a bearish divergence signal at its resistance where price action of the Index has been capped and staged a decline thereafter in the past two occasions (highlighted by the pink ovals). This observation suggests a slow-down in upside momentum of price action where the risk of a decline increases as we are at the end of the current countertrend rally cycle that started from 11 February 2016 low of 18056 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday).
  • The significant short-term support now rests at 19800 which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low and the minor swing lows area of 03 March and 11 March 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20520

Support: 19800

Next resistance: 21000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the short-term pivotal resistance at 20520 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential decline to target the 19800 support in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a “residual” squeeze up towards the excess at 21000 (weekly pivotal resistance).

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.