What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped a pull-back below its range top at 19720/19600 and traded sideways thereafter.

Key elements

Despite the pull-back in price action, the Index has managed to hold above the short-term trendline support (in green) from the 11 February 2016 low now acting as a floor at around 19030 which is also the gap support seen on last Friday, 25 February 2016.

In the medium-term, the Index is still tracing out an impending bullish reversal chart configuration called bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” with its neckline resistance at 19720.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back down towards its oversold region which suggests a potential upturn in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19030

Resistance: 19600/720

Next support: 18800 & 18680/540 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the short-term pivotal support at 19030 holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to retest the 19600/720 range top.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 19030 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the bullish tone to see a further slide to test the next support at 18800 (minor swing low of 24 February 2016). Only a break below 18800 is likely to open up scope for a further decline to target this week medium-term pivotal support at 18680/540

