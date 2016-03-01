hang seng daily outlook tues 01 mar 2016 potential push up above 19030 support to retest range top 1

Hang Seng (4 hour)_01 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_01 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped a pull-back below its range top at 19720/19600 and traded sideways thereafter.

Key elements

  • Despite the pull-back in price action, the Index has managed to hold above the short-term trendline support (in green) from the 11 February 2016 low now acting as a floor at around 19030  which is also the gap support seen on last Friday, 25 February 2016.
  • In the medium-term, the Index is still tracing out an impending bullish reversal chart configuration called bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” with its neckline resistance at 19720.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back down towards its oversold region which suggests a potential upturn in price action.

 Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19030

Resistance: 19600/720

Next support: 18800 & 18680/540 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the short-term pivotal support at 19030 holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to retest the 19600/720 range top.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 19030 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the bullish tone to see a further slide to test the next support at 18800 (minor swing low of 24 February 2016). Only a break below 18800 is likely to open up scope for a further decline to target this week medium-term pivotal support at 18680/540

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

