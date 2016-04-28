(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has gapped up in the morning session and broke above the 21410/440 short-term pivotal resistance.

However, the Index did not manage to surpass the medium-term resistance zone of 21800/970 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy that was published earlier this Monday (click here to recap). It printed a high of 21649 before reversing down after the Bank of Japan’s no change in monetary policy stance.

Key elements

Despite today’s morning push up in price action, the Index does not have a clear break above the pull-back resistance (in dotted purple) of the former “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout (see 4 hour chart).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests that short-term downside momentum has resurfaced.

The first near-term support stands at 21130 which is neckline of a minor top formed from the swing low areas of 20 April/26 April 2016.

The next support rests at 21820 which is defined by the former minor swing high areas of 21/31 March 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to last week high of 21648.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 21450

Pivot (key resistance): 21800/970

Supports: 21130 & 20820

Next resistance: 22300

Conclusion

Despite today’s morning push up in price action, the Index has not managed to break above the medium-term resistance zone of 21800/970 and right now it has shaped a potential “minor top”.

Right now, it needs to break below the first support of 21130 (neckline of the “minor top”) to trigger a potential further decline to target the next support at 20820 in the first instance.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 21800/970 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term bearish bias to see an extension of the multi-month rally in place since 11 February 2016 low towards the next resistance at 22300.

