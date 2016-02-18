(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures)’s initial decline has indeed stalled at the pre-defined support zone of 18950/18790. Thereafter, it staged the expected recovery in the European/early U.S. session. In this morning’s opening session, 18 February 2016, price action has continued the bullish follow through as it gapped and hit our upside target at 19410.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Even though the Index has not made any headway above the 19410 intermediate resistance (gapped up and turned down), technical elements are not showing any signs of potential exhaustion/bearish reversal yet.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch upwards and still has room for further upside before reaching the extreme overbought level. This observations implies that the current upside momentum remains intact.

The significant near term support now rests at 19100 which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current up movement from 11 February 2016 low to current high of 19453.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to turn down from its overbought region which suggests that the Index is likely to shaped a pull-back towards the 19100 support.

The next significant resistance stands at 19720 which is our medium-term upside target for this week and now corresponds closely with the standard 5th wave targets derived from the 0.618/0.764 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 11 February 2016 low of 18056 to 16 February 2016 high of 19275 @1pm projected from 17 February low of 18898 @3pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19100

Resistances: 19410 & 19720

Next support: 18900

Conclusion

As long as the 19100 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another round of potential upside movement to retest 19410 before target the expected medium-term upside target at 19720.

However, failure to hold above the 19100 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back to retest yesterday’s swing low at 18900.

