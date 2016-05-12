hang seng daily outlook thurs 12 may 2016 potential final push down below 20160 resistance 181094201

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped the expected decline below […]


May 12, 2016 1:38 PM
Hang Seng (4 hour)_12 May 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_12 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped the expected decline below the predefined short-term intermediate resistance of 21210 and hit the expected first downside target at 19850 in today’s (12 May 2016) morning session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Since the high of 28 April 2016, the Index has evolved within the a short-term bearish descending channel with its upper boundary (resistance) now at 20160 which also confluences with the former failed trendline resistance bullish breakout (in dotted pink) (see 4 & 1 hour charts).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is still exhibiting a continuation of downside momentum as it still has some room left to manoeuvre before reaching its extreme oversold level.
  • The next significant support rests at the 19680/500 zone (our current medium-term downside target) which is defined by the former swing high areas of 29 January/22 & 26 February 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20000

Pivot (key resistance): 20160

Support: 19680/500

Next resistance: 21060 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We remain bearish below a tightened daily pivotal resistance at 20160 for a final potential push down to target the 19680/500 support (medium-term downside target). Thereafter, the Index may face the risk of a mean reversion rally.

On the flipside, a break above the 20160 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to damage the short-term bearish trend to see a mean reversion rally to test the 21060 weekly pivotal resistance (neckline resistance of the recent minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout).

Economic Calendar

