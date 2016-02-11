hang seng daily outlook thurs 11 feb 2016 bearish tone remains intact below 18810 resistance 1796752
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has reopened today after a three […]
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has reopened today after a three days break from the Lunar New Year holidays. It has gapped down and printed a current intraday low of 18271 which is almost close to our expected medium-term target set this week at 18200. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly outlook/strategy that was published last Sunday.
Pivot (key resistance): 18810
Supports: 18200 & 17800
Next resistance: 19300/400
The Index continues to trade within a medium-term bearish trend. Any potential relief rebound is likely to be capped by 18810 short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential decline to target 18200 before 17800.
On the other hand, a break above the 18810 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a further rebound towards the trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 29 January 2016 now at 19300/400.
