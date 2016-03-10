hang seng daily outlook thurs 10 mar 2016 further potential push up above 20030 1801062016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed staged the expected upside […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 10, 2016 12:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_10 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_10 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed staged the expected upside movement as we have highlighted in in our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published yesterday that the pull-back in price action from last Friday, 04 March 2016 high of 20322 has reached its potential inflection point for an upside reversal (click here for a recap).

The Index has rallied by 1.9% from yesterday low of 19833 and it continues to inch higher before the European Central Bank (ECB)’s monetary policy announcement later as market participants are expecting more easing measures from ECB.

 Key elements

  • The Index continues to evolve in a “stable “ bullish dynamic as it remains within an ascending channel in place since the start of the on-going countertrend rally in place since 11 February 2016 low at 18056.
  • On the short-term, the Index is now approaching a significant resistance zone of 20380/520 which is defined by the former swing lows area of 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015, upper boundary of the bearish descending channel in place since 26 May 2015 high and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still positive above its pull-back support and the 50% level which suggests that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The significant short-term support now rests at 20030 which is former minor swing high area of 08 March 2016 @9pm where the Index staged the “last push down” of the pull-back from last Friday high of 20322.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 20030

Resistance: 20380/520

Next support: 19720/600

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive except the price action is coming close to a significant graphical resistance at 20380/520. Therefore, we have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 20030 for a potential push up to test the aforementioned near term resistance zone of 20380/520.

On the other hand, a break below the 20030 short-term pivotal support may put the bulls on hold to see a decline to retest the lower boundary of the ascending channel and gap support at 19720/600

 Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.