May 27, 2016 1:17 PM
Hang Seng (1 hour)_27 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has traded sideways above the predefined 201000 short-term pivotal support.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • In this morning the Index has a weak showing as it plunged by 170 (-0.83%) to hit a current intraday low of 20286.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now undergoing a potential corrective “flat”/sideways configuration (highlighted by the shaded box) in place since the 25 May 2016 minor swing  high of 20505 with a potential end target at 20200 defined by a Fibonacci cluster (1.00 projection + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 24 May 2016 low @1pm to the 25 May 2016 high of 20505).
  • The potential end target at 20200 of the corrective “flat”/sideways configuration also confluences with the recent short-term ascending channel bullish breakout from its former upper limit now turns pull-back support.
  • The significant short-term support remains at 20100 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 12/17 May 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 24 May 2016 low @1pm to the 25 May 2016 high of 20505.
  • The significant resistance remains at 20600 which is the current medium-term pivotal resistance.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now approaching its oversold region which suggests that the current downside momentum seen in price action has started to abate and a potential upturn is round the corner. This observation in oscillator reinforces the aforementioned view that the short-term corrective flat”/sideways configuration has ended or ending soon.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 20200

Pivot (key support): 20100

Resistance: 20600

Next support: 19740 & 19500

Conclusion

Short-term bullish view unchanged. As long as the 20100 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential push up to target the medium-term pivotal resistance at 20600.

However, failure to hold above the 20100 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the short-term bullish scenario and reinstate the bears for a further drop towards the 19740 and 19500 supports.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

