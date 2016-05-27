(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has traded sideways above the predefined 201000 short-term pivotal support.

Key elements

In this morning the Index has a weak showing as it plunged by 170 (-0.83%) to hit a current intraday low of 20286.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now undergoing a potential corrective “flat”/sideways configuration (highlighted by the shaded box) in place since the 25 May 2016 minor swing high of 20505 with a potential end target at 20200 defined by a Fibonacci cluster (1.00 projection + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 24 May 2016 low @1pm to the 25 May 2016 high of 20505).

The potential end target at 20200 of the corrective “flat”/sideways configuration also confluences with the recent short-term ascending channel bullish breakout from its former upper limit now turns pull-back support.

The significant short-term support remains at 20100 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 12/17 May 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 24 May 2016 low @1pm to the 25 May 2016 high of 20505.

The significant resistance remains at 20600 which is the current medium-term pivotal resistance.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now approaching its oversold region which suggests that the current downside momentum seen in price action has started to abate and a potential upturn is round the corner. This observation in oscillator reinforces the aforementioned view that the short-term corrective flat”/sideways configuration has ended or ending soon.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 20200

Pivot (key support): 20100

Resistance: 20600

Next support: 19740 & 19500

Conclusion

Short-term bullish view unchanged. As long as the 20100 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential push up to target the medium-term pivotal resistance at 20600.

However, failure to hold above the 20100 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the short-term bullish scenario and reinstate the bears for a further drop towards the 19740 and 19500 supports.

