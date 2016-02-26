hang seng daily outlook fri 26 feb 2016 turn neutral between 19320 18900800 1798852016

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped the expected push up from the 18900/800 short-term pivotal support and hit the expected short-term lower limit upside target of 19290 (printed a high of 19290 in this morning session, 26 February 2016).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • This morning gapped up in the Index has managed to stall just below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 22 February 2016 high of 19581 to 24 February 2016 low of 18825 at 19320 (also the minor swing low seen on 23 February 2016 low @1pm).
  • As seem from the 4 hour chart, the Index has started to trace out an impending bullish reversal pattern called “Inverse Head & Shoulders” with the neckline resistance at 19720.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region with highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 19320 & 19720

Supports: 18900/800 & 18680/540

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at this juncture. Therefore, we have adopted a neutral stance between 19320 & 18900/800. Only a break below 18800 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 18680/540 (gap + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 22 February 2016 high.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

