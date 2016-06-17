Hang Seng – Right below 20290/460 resistance

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has gapped up earlier in line with the gains seen in the major benchmark U.S. stock indices overnight.

The current expected push up in price action has reached the predefined short-term pivotal resistance zone of 20290/460 as per highlighted in our prior short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Key elements

Current price action is now resting at the 20290/460 gap resistance which also confluences with the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 08 June 2016 high and the closely the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 June 2016 high to yesterday low of 19878.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region/close to an extreme overbought level as well which suggests that limited short-term potential upside in price action at this juncture as upside momentum is being overstretched.

The near-term support remains at 19740 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 24 May 2016 follow by a more significant support of 19560 (lower boundary of the short-term descending channel, 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 08 June 2016 high + swing low areas of 13 May/19 May 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20290/460

Supports: 19740 & 19560

Next resistance: 20820

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias. As long as the 20290/460 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another potential downleg to target the supports of 19740 before 19560.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 20290/460 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a further push up towards the next resistance at 20820 (pull-back resistance of the former short-term ascending channel’s support from 19 May 2016 low).

