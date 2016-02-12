hang seng daily outlook fri 12 feb 2016 further potential drop below 1852018810 1796982016

February 12, 2016 12:40 PM
Hang Seng (1 hour)_12 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to drop and hit our expected medium-target set for this week at 18200.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • In today’s morning session (12 February 2016), the Index has managed to see a rebound of 2.3% from yesterday low of 18056. Interestingly this push up in price action has managed to stall a pull-back resistance of the bearish breakout (gapped down) at 18520.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has already inched up into its overbought which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

 Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 18520

Pivot (key resistance):  18810

Support: 17800

Next resistance: 19300/400

Conclusion

Even though the Index has met our medium-term downside target at 18200 but technical elements are still showing no clear signs of a potential bullish reversal or countertrend movement. Therefore, we are maintaining our bearish stance below the short-term pivotal resistance of 18810 for another potential downleg to target the next support at 17800.

However, a break above the 18810 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a further rebound towards the trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 29 January 2016 now at 19300/400.

Economic Calendar

