hang seng daily outlook fri 08 apr 2016 potential final push down below 20170 resistance 1805232016

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2016 2:15 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (1 hour)_08 Apr 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has gapped down in the open this morning, 08 April 2016 and broke below the 20080 short-term intermediate support as expected before it staged a pull-back.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The current rebound in price action is still capped by a descending trendline resistance now at 20170  that has linked the lower highs since 30 March 2016 high of 20994
  • The 20170 descending trendline resistance also confluences with the minor pull-back resistance of this morning’s bearish range support breakout (highlighted in dotted red).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to be undergoing a bearish impulsive 5 waves movement that started from 30 March 2016 high of 20994. From the recent minor high of 07 April 2016 at 20380, the Index is likely to be shaping a potential final 5th wave of this impulsive bearish movement before a corrective rebound occurs.
  • Interestingly, the typical 5th wave target (0.618 Fibonacci projection of the down move from wave 1 to 3, projected from the high of wave 4) now stands at around the 19800 which confluences with our earlier mentioned significant short-term support that is defined by swing lows area of 03/09/11 March 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low to 30 March 2016 high of 20988 .

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20170

Support: 19800

Next resistance:  20380/520

Conclusion

As long as the 20170 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a final push down to target the 19800 support before a potential corrective rebound occurs.

However, a clear break above 20170 (hourly close) is likely to invalidate the last push down scenario for a corrective rebound towards the 20380/520 resistance zone.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Economic Calendar

