hang seng daily outlook fri 06 may 2016 short term rebound invalidated further potential decline bel

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has broken below the 20300 short-term […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2016 12:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_06 May 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_06 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has broken below the 20300 short-term pivotal support and invalidated the expected bounce towards 20790 (just printed a high of 20520) in yesterday’s Asian session.

Please click on this link for a recap on previous daily short-term outlook/strategy

Key elements

  • The bearish impulsive wave of the medium-term bearish trend has resumed with the next significant support at 19850 (upper limit of this week expected medium-term target zone set at 19850/500, click here for a recap).
  • The 19850 support is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high and the 9/11 March 2016 swing low areas
  • The reintegration back below the 20600/300 former pull-back support (in dotted pink) has bearish implications as the bullish breakout seen on 13 April 2016 is considered as a failure which we are sceptical of it earlier based on intermarket analysis.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an extreme oversold region which the Index may see a slight rebound.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 20500 which is defined by yesterday minor swing high and close to the upper boundary of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 28 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20300

Pivot (key support): 20500

Support: 19850

Next resistance: 21000/115

Conclusion

Turn bearish and any potential rebound is likely to be capped by the 20300 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 20500 daily short-term pivotal resistance for another further decline to target the next support at 19850 in the first step.

On the hand, a clearance above the 20500 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish movement to see a corrective rally to retest the 21000/1115 neckline resistance of the minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.