What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has broken below the 20300 short-term pivotal support and invalidated the expected bounce towards 20790 (just printed a high of 20520) in yesterday’s Asian session.

Key elements

The bearish impulsive wave of the medium-term bearish trend has resumed with the next significant support at 19850 (upper limit of this week expected medium-term target zone set at 19850/500, click here for a recap).

The 19850 support is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high and the 9/11 March 2016 swing low areas

The reintegration back below the 20600/300 former pull-back support (in dotted pink) has bearish implications as the bullish breakout seen on 13 April 2016 is considered as a failure which we are sceptical of it earlier based on intermarket analysis.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an extreme oversold region which the Index may see a slight rebound.

The key short-term resistance stands at 20500 which is defined by yesterday minor swing high and close to the upper boundary of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 28 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20300

Pivot (key support): 20500

Support: 19850

Next resistance: 21000/115

Conclusion

Turn bearish and any potential rebound is likely to be capped by the 20300 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 20500 daily short-term pivotal resistance for another further decline to target the next support at 19850 in the first step.

On the hand, a clearance above the 20500 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish movement to see a corrective rally to retest the 21000/1115 neckline resistance of the minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout.

