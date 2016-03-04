(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to push higher in this morning session, 04 March 2016 which is line with our expectation for the Index to target the 20230/380 resistance

Key elements

Current price action is now coming to a significant short-term resistance zone of 20230/380 which is defined by the former swing lows area of 24 August and 29 September 2015, a Fibonacci projection cluster, close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 24 December 2015 high to 11 February 2016 low and the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since start of the countertrend rally at 11 February 2016 low.

The excess above the 20380 resistance stands at 20520 which is the 2.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 24 February 2016 low at 18825 to 26 February 2016 high at 19575 projected from 29 February 2016 low @2pm.

The significant support now rests at 19720/600 which is the pull-back support zone of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout and the 01 March 2016 bullish opening gap

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20230/380

Pivot (key resistance): 20520

Support: 19720/600

Next resistance: 21000

Conclusion

The current short-term uptrend of the Index from 24 February 2016 low of 18825 is approaching a significant resistance at 20380 which is also our medium-term upside target for this week (click here to recap our weekly outlook).

The Index may shape a potential final push up towards 20230/380 with a maximum limit set at the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance before a pull-back/consolidation materialises towards the 19720/600 support.

However, a clearance above the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the rally to target the next resistance at 21000 (the major trendline resistance from 23 October 2015 high).

