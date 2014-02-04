hang seng coming close to downside target at 2120021000 where a potential bounce is expected 4237201

Hong Kong 40 Index – proxy for Hang Seng Index (HSI) (Weekly Outlook) Pivot (key support): 21000 Resistance: 22200 & 22600 Next support: 20100 With […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2014 2:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong 40 Index – proxy for Hang Seng Index (HSI) (Weekly Outlook)

Pivot (key support): 21000

Resistance: 22200 & 22600

Next support: 20100

With reference to last week analysis (Further downside is expected) dated 27 Jan 2014, the Hong Kong 40 Index has declined as expected and it is coming close to the expected downside target zone at 21200/21000 which is also the bearish “Head  & Shoulders” chart pattern projected target (see daily chart)

Interestingly, the daily Stochastic oscillator has started to turn up from its oversold region coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term Stochastic oscillator (see 4 hour chart). Given the positive elements seen in the Stochastic oscillators (daily & 4 hour), the Index is likely to see a rebound towards its intermediate resistance at 22200 and a break above 22200 may fuel a further rally towards 22600.

However, if there is a break below the pivot (key support) at 21000, the Index is likely to continue its downward spiral towards the next support at 20100.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.