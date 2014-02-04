Hong Kong 40 Index – proxy for Hang Seng Index (HSI) (Weekly Outlook)

Pivot (key support): 21000

Resistance: 22200 & 22600

Next support: 20100

With reference to last week analysis (Further downside is expected) dated 27 Jan 2014, the Hong Kong 40 Index has declined as expected and it is coming close to the expected downside target zone at 21200/21000 which is also the bearish “Head & Shoulders” chart pattern projected target (see daily chart)

Interestingly, the daily Stochastic oscillator has started to turn up from its oversold region coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term Stochastic oscillator (see 4 hour chart). Given the positive elements seen in the Stochastic oscillators (daily & 4 hour), the Index is likely to see a rebound towards its intermediate resistance at 22200 and a break above 22200 may fuel a further rally towards 22600.

However, if there is a break below the pivot (key support) at 21000, the Index is likely to continue its downward spiral towards the next support at 20100.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.