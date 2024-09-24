Hang Seng, China A50, SGX iron ore: Rate cuts, lots of them, but does it solve China’s problem?

Chinese regulators will slash interest rates, free up cash for banks to lend and implement measures to support the stock market, designed to help address flagging economic activity and inflation. However, none of the moves directly boost demand, raising questions about just how effective they may be in delivering a sustainable improvement in sentiment.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 24, 2024 3:39 AM
china_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Chinese regulators announce swathe of stimulus measures to boost growth and inflation
  • Interest rates and RRR cut, continuing moves which have failed to boost demand to date
  • Measures to boost Chinese stock market flagged, specifics to arrive later
  • China A50, Hang Seng, SGX iron ore pushing higher

Overview

Chinese regulators will slash wholesale and mortgage interest rates, free up cash for banks to lend and implement measures to support the stock market, designed to help address flagging economic activity which is weighing on inflation. However, none of the moves directly boost demand, raising questions about just how effective they may be in delivering a sustainable improvement in economic sentiment.

China delivers swathe of stimulus measures

In a joint press conference with leaders from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), National Financial Regulatory Administration and China Securities Regulatory Commission, regulators announced they will cut the reserve requirement ratio for Chinese lenders by 50 basis points, releasing additional financial liquidity that can be used in the economy.

Wholesale interest rates such as the seven-day reverse repo and one-year medium-term (MLF) rate will be reduced by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively, with loan prime rates also cut by 0.25%.

Reductions to mortgage and deposit rates were also flagged along with the potential for further cuts to the RRR. Down payments for second home purchases were also reduced.

Regarding China’s spluttering share market, the regulator flagged moves to promote mergers, acquisitions and corporate reorganisations, along with guidance to promote medium and longer-term funds to enter the market.

But is it enough to boost economic activity?

While plenty for traders to digest, none of the moves should be deemed as unexpected. Perhaps them arriving simultaneously, yes, but further cuts to rates and the RRR were already expected. And while the initial market reaction has been positive, what stands out is that it’s just a continuation of policies we’ve seen previously: providing ever lower financing rates to borrowers. To date, that strategy has not delivered a meaningful improvement in demand, nor addressed glaring supply-side overcapacity across several key sectors.

Rather than looking at the immediate reaction in more liquid Chinese markets, one of the best indicators as to whether markets think these measures will work is the shape of China’s yield curve. As seen in the following chart, despite all the monetary easing seen so far, including today, longer-term yields continue to collapse towards shorter-dated yields, delivering a clear signal on where investors see growth and inflation in the future: lower.

If traders thought the policy measures would work, you’d expect longer-date yields would be moving in the opposite direction. It’s telling they aren’t.

China yields Sep 24 20214

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

China A50 bulls eyeing downtrend retest

Looking at China A50 futures, momentum has swung around to the upside with big volume accompanying the recent bounce. MACD and RSI (14) have confirmed the bullish price signal, pointing to a possible near-term test of key downtrend resistance and the 50-day moving average.

If that zone were to be broken, it may facilitate a push towards the 200-day moving average and horizontal resistance around 11900. But if the downtrend and 50DMA hold, the price may reverse back towards the recent lows with only minor support at 11375 located in between.

Risks look biased higher in the near-term given the threat that state support may be called upon if the initial bullish reaction falters.

A50 Sep 24 2024

Hang Seng extends bullish run

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has extended its bullish run on Tuesday, rallying briefly above resistance at 18733 before revering lower. With MACD and RSI (14) providing bullish signals on momentum, the bias is to buy dips near-term.

Support is located at 14476, 18160 and 17582. A clean break above 18733 may open the door for a push towards 19559.

Hang Seng Sep 24 2024

SGX iron ore remains heavy

Turning to the industrial metals space, SGX iron ore tried to rally on the announcements but has since reversed towards long-running support at $89.30. A decisive break below this level may bring a flush towards $85.50. On the topside, resistance is located at $95.40 with a far tougher test located just above with downtrend resistance accompanied by the 50-day moving average. If that zone were to be broken, the contract could squeeze up towards $99.95 or even $105.75.

Even though RSI (14) remains in an uptrend and is diverging from price, the bias remains to sell rallies until the downtrend is broken.

SGX iron ore Sep 24 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Hang Seng China A50 Iron Ore

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.