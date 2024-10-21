Hang Seng, China A50 futures look to build on strong end to last week

Hang Seng and China A50 futures delivered obvious bullish reversal patterns on Friday, hinting the unwind from the recent highs may have run its course. While some may say the rebound was driven by stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data released during the session, both moves started from known levels, suggesting it may have been technical in nature.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 21, 2024 1:56 AM
China flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Hang Seng and China A50 futures printed outside daily candles on Friday
  • Both bounced from known levels, hinting the reversal may have been technical in nature
  • China Loan prime rates almost certain to be cut later in the session

Overview

Hang Seng and China A50 futures delivered obvious bullish reversal patterns on Friday, hinting the unwind from the recent highs may have run its course. While some may say the rebound was driven by stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data released during the session, both moves started from known levels, suggesting it may have been technical in nature.

Hang Seng long setupHang Seng Oct 21 2024

Looking at Hang Seng futures first, the outside daily candle is a classic reversal pattern, sending the price back above 20725, a minor level that acted as both support and resistance earlier this month. A pickup in traded volumes on the day only enhances the bullish signal.

Those considering longs could buy around these levels or wait for a possible pullback towards 20725, allowing for a stop to be placed below Monday’s session low of 20670 for protection.

On the topside, resistance may be encountered around the downtrend dating back to the highs of October 10. It’s currently found around 20940. If that were to be broken, it may open the door for a push towards 21663, a minor level that provided both support and resistance in early October. Beyond that, we’re talking the double top of 23334.

While it’s only early days, it looks like the price has entered a falling wedge, hinting that if we do see a breakout it may be on the topside.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 China A50 bounces hard from former resistance

A50 Oct 21 2024

The technical picture is much the same for China A50 futures traded in Singapore with Friday’s candle also an outside day built on strong volumes. The reversal has seen the price push and hold above 13557, providing a long setup for those seeking upside.

Longs could be initiated here or towards 13557 with a tight stop below for protection. If Friday’s high of 13795 can be overcome, look for a potential retest of 14015, a level where rallies were reversed constantly earlier in the month.

China Loan Prime Rates (LPR) likely to be cut

Later Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to cut loan prime rates for one and five-year terms by 20 basis points to 3.15% and 3.65% respectively, adding to monetary policy easing already delivered. Even though the announcement is expected, it may add to bullish sentiment in the near-term.

Loan Prime Rates (LPR) is the interest rate banks offer their best customers, acting as the benchmark for lending rates across the country. Set by a panel of banks, it directly impacts borrowing costs and plays a key role in the transmission of monetary policy in China.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Indices Hang Seng China A50

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.