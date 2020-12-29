Hang Kong 50 Index CFD seems to start the new upmove

A new upmove seems to start, What's the resistance level?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 29, 2020 10:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Hong Kong 50 Index CFD has a dull session during December as the index remains trading within the range of November. Currently, Hong Kong market rebound, lifted by the technology sectors, as the market digested the news of monopoly investigation of the largest technology company.

On the economic front, China's industrial profit was up 15.5% on year in November (+28.2% on year in October). Investors should focus on the official December Manufacturing PMI (52.0 expected) and Non-manufacturing PMI (56.4 expected), which will be released tomorrow.

Technically, the index, as shown on the daily chart, has broken above the flag pattern, indicating the resumption of the previous up move. In fact, the index is still supported by a rising trend line and the 50-day moving average.

The bullish readers could set the support level at 25800, while resistance levels would be located at 27100 and 28100.


Source: GAIN Capital, Trading View
Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Yesterday 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Yesterday 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Yesterday 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_03
DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 4, 2024 11:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 2, 2024 04:45 PM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 2, 2024 01:35 PM
        stocks_09
        The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 27, 2023 05:21 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.