greek government to stay in touch 644532015

The Euro received a slight boost into the US close on Thursday as reports surfaced that EU leaders were ready to announce a package that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 22, 2015 5:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Euro received a slight boost into the US close on Thursday as reports surfaced that EU leaders were ready to announce a package that would provide Greece with financial support over the summer months, but as we have seen before talks between the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and reformists French President Francois Hollande and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel broke down with the statement revealing they had agreed only to ‘stay in touch’! The finance ministers’ meeting will continue in the Latvian Capital of Riga today where ‘keeping in touch’ will be high on the agenda no doubt.

USD/JPY is trading back below 121 again following the BoJ policy meeting that concluded with no adjustment to policy, which had been the unanimous consensus but the Japanese Central Bank also raised their economic assessment for the first time in nearly two years. This has made adding additional stimulus to the policy a difficult task despite the view that new measures will be introduced in the autumn.

The European session will give us the latest IFO reading from Germany along with ECB President Draghi and BoE Governor Carney both scheduled to make speeches. The US CPI release is likely to be overshadowed, as the Fed Chair Janet Yellen is to make a speech at the Greater Chamber of Commerce Economic outlook luncheon, where the market expects her usual dovish tone despite reports she will not take questions.

EUR/USD
Support 1.1055-1.0970-1.0850 | Resistance 1.1180-1.1325-1.1530

USD/JPY
Support 120.30-119.80-118.50 | Resistance 121.60-122.00-123.55

GBP/USD
Support 1.5580-1.5525-1.5440 | Resistance 1.5710-1.5825-1.5875

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.